Best Reviews: Best Tech Gifts & Gadgets

Find the latest and greatest gifts that fit all the tech and gadget needs of anyone on your list!

Steve Greenberg Innovation and Tech expert joined New Mexico Living to give us all the details about the best tech and gadgets gifts around. If you are a multi-cat family you can find this tech cat bowl that will help you moderate their drinking habits, find this at surepetcare.com. If you or someone you know loves cooking you can get a smart thermometer that can work with an app to help you watch the food from anywhere. Then we have an offer from T-mobile where you can trade-in a phone to get the newest iPhone for nothing! Finally, a very unique heating shirt that can let you change the temperature and even charge it to use throughout the day from ventureheat.com!

To check out more from Steve Greenberg, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...