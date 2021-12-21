Read About ‘Rose’s Adventures’ By Barbara Alt

A self-publishing author tells her story in a series of children’s books.

Barbara Alt Author joined New Mexico Living to give us details about her book series and her recent review. Inspired by a balloon named ‘Rose’ that decide to make itself at home went roaming around her house and eventually wanted to become a part of something bigger. The 3-part series that continues the story of “Rose’s” adventure, by adding personal photos from friends and family it brings out a meaningful touch. The New Mexico Kids Magazine recently came out with a review from a local 10-year, who enjoyed the book.

To order or pick up the series locally, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...