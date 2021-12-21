Zero Fares from Albuquerque Ride

Folks around Albuquerque are getting around with ABQ Ride.

Stephanie Dominguez Interim Director with the City of Albuquerque Transit Department stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss all the new things going on with ABQ Ride. Transporting about 120,000 people a day this is a huge resource for those all-around Albuquerque and they are starting a zero-fare program in January of 2022. Zero-fares will allow public transportation to be more accessible to all, they received a fund of $3-million from the City of Albuquerque for this program to run till December of 2022.

To find out more information on this program, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...