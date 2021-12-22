Animal Humane New Mexico Brings in Rudolph

Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965 to care for and re-home homeless cats and dogs from all across the state and provide resources to owners.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager of Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living to bring their pet of the week and how you can bring him home. Rudolph is an 11-month old boy plot-hound mix and knows a few tricks, with high energy he is looking for someone who is always wanting to go on a walk and play some games. If he is the right fit for you, visit animalhumanenm.org/.

To get more information on their adoption process or adoptable pets, click here.

