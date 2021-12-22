Musical Theatre Southwest Performs “Tuck Everlasting”

This theatre is back on the stage after entertaining audiences for 63-years.

Brooke Caperton and Noah Smith Actors from Musical Theatre Southwest stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their latest production. ‘Tuck Everlasting’ is a story about a little girl who runs away from home and meets an interesting family, the play will showcase humor, dance numbers, and more good feelings. They will perform with clear masks and ask the audience to wear them as well. With a number of showtimes coming up you will want to grab tickets soon.

To get more information on showtimes and tickets, click here.

