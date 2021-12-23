Precision Catering is Cooking Up Some Christmas Eats

Getting together and planning a holiday meal can be a lot of work, from timing to what you’re cooking it can be a lot of pressure.

Andrew Bustos Chef and Owner of Precision Catering stopped by New Mexico Living to give you some ideas on what to make during the holiday season. Here to make a couple of different dishes for us today, first he started with a salad dish that includes seasonal berries, walnuts, and goat cheese to bring some amazing flavors together. Ending with a dessert Chef Andrew has prepared a berry cloud, a nice light and boldly flavored dessert that pairs well with a nice fulfilling dinner.

To find out more information on Precision Catering, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...