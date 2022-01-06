Senior Constituent Forums coming up this week

Helping New Mexicans achieve lifelong independence and healthy aging. This is the mission of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez says it’s important to focus on the state’s growing senior population. “Our senior centers and the way we do service delivery for our seniors is going to be different. Seniors are different than they were 20 years ago to where they are now,” Hotrum-Lopez says. The Aging and Long-Term Services Department offers resources like getting people signed up for Medicare, Medicare fraud patrol, adult protective services to championing the rights of residents of long-term care facilities.

Hotrum-Lopez says the omicron variant of COVID-19 has changed their plans for their annual Senior Day event, which is a day where seniors can engage with legislators and discuss the needs in their communities. Instead, the department partnered with AARP and the Alzheimers Association as well as contacted state legislators to provide Senior Constituent Forums. More information is available on the department’s website.

