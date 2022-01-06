Small business recovery remains a focus of Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Promoting economic development, enhancing economic opportunities, and providing business and workforce education throughout the state. It’s a new year and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hitting the ground running with all sorts of stuff in the works.

Shannon Jacques is the chief development officer with the chamber and says they have new programs aimed at helping small businesses recover from the pandemic. “Right now, the biggest thing that businesses are facing are [sic] workforce solutions,” Jacques says.

More information on how your small business can get involved is available on the chamber website.

Like this: Like Loading...