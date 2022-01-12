Cosmo is Animal Humane New Mexico Pet of the Week

Find the perfect pet for you!

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager and Melissa Hubbel Senior Manager of Outreach & Volunteer Programs of Animal Humane New Mexico joined New Mexico Living to show us the pet of the week and details on how you can volunteer. Cosmo is a 5-year-old and he loves being around people, he also is super smart and enjoys walks and training at any time. Currently. they are in need of dog walking volunteers 7 days a week during National Walk your Dog Month in January.

To find a pet for you or find out how to help out, click here.

