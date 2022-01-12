Need Something New to Do? Kiln It Art Studio is the Place to go

If you want to get more creative this local art studio is the place to go.

Elijah Cavinder of Kiln It Art Studio stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about what his business provides and to showcase some of their art pieces. They are a create-it-yourself studio where you can bring anyone to enjoy a fun and creative experience, that is like no other. You can take a painting class, make some pottery, and more wonderful pieces for you to take home and they are the only place in the state to offer lifecasting.

