Popejoy Hall Brings ‘Hamilton’ to the Stage

The largest multi-purpose venue in the state is hosting a ticket lottery.

Jan Turri Local Publicit of Popejoy Hall joined New Mexico Living to give us details about ‘Hamilton’ and all the other events they have going on this season. Popejoy is very excited after postponing this event a few times, they have three full weeks of shows and at an amazing price. They are running a $10.00 ticket lottery and you can grab 40 limited tickets through the ‘Hamilton’ app to get one entry per performance. To join in on experiencing the live performance you need to follow their COVID guidelines, to make it a safer experience for you.

To grab some ‘Hamilton’ tickets or check out their season, click here.

