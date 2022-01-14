Rough, Loud, and Big The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is Here

The biggest, loudest, and roughest trucks are in town to give everyone an over-the-top show.

Dalton Widner Monster Truck Driver for The Toughest Monster Truck Tour stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about the show and tell us about what it is like to be a driver. This is happening at the Rio Rancho Event Center on January 14 and January 15, their course is unique from other shows with two racing lines, long jumps, and more. Widner doesn’t think about anything other than fun when he is driving the track and there is safety for all drivers are safe to have a good time. Join the drivers for ‘The Pit Party’ to see the trucks up close and meet the drivers for photos or autographs.

To get tickets to the show and more information, click here.

