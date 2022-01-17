Read and dine, M’tucci’s releases a blog and digest

M’tucci’s brings together serious food in a warm environment for all to enjoy.

Howie Kaibel Minister of Culture and Michael Lewis Marketing Coordinator of M’tucci’s joined New Mexico Living to give us details about their blog. The easiest way to keep up with their latest updates and more you can check out the ‘La Gazzeta Di M’tucci’s‘ which gives customers something to read when they are dining in or just scrolling through the web. M’tucci’s came up with this idea to showcase their passion for Italian dining and culture through their weekly blog.

