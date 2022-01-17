The Betty White Challenge is happening at Santa Fe Animal Shelter

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has been in town since 1939 to support animals, save lives, and spread compassion.

Murad Kirdar from Santa Fe Animal Shelter stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their latest adoption challenge and brought a furry friend. There is a challenge going around called ‘The Betty White Challenge’ which highlights animal shelters that are in need and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter has joined to ask for a $5 pledge and also fee waved adoptions on January 17. Coco also joined the set and he is available for adoption soon along with his many friends in Santa Fe.

To find out more information on how to help out or adopt, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...