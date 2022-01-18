Bring the family to Albuquerque Museum

Since 1967 the Albuquerque Museum has been the city’s cultural center.

Elizabeth Becker and Harley Kerschner from Albuquerque Museum stopped by New Mexico Living to give us more information on their workshops. They wanted to bring opportunities to get the family involved and all ages are welcome to join every weekend to join the family workshops. Each week has a theme and Kerschner comes up with the projects that happen outside of Albuquerque and exhibits going on in the museum. The workshops are included with admission into the museum, you can walk around before or after, and the workshop starts from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m on Saturdays.

To find out more information about these workshops, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...