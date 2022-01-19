Benefitting land, water, and more|Chama Peak Land Alliance

A diverse group is dedicated to practice and promote conservation that benefits the land, water, wildlife, and people.

Caleb Stotts Executive Director stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details and highlight their film “Fish and The Flame.” Chama Peak Land Alliance started about 10 years ago to focus on the Pagosa Springs, CO, and Abiquiu, NM areas that focus on watersheds within the private lands. These watersheds are very important during the wintertime to divert water in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas for drinking water and landowners have seen the importance of this. Their film highlights those who work hard to keep wildlife and land alive, to view their film you can click here.

To get more information and watch the film, click here.

