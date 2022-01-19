Join the WinterBrew with New Mexico Brewers Guild

New Mexico is known for many things and the craft beer scene has taken off.

Tess Vidalis Executive Director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild joined New Mexico Living to give us insight on their annual WinterBrew Beer Festival that will showcase the top 14 breweries of the state. This nonprofit organization works with legislators to fight for breweries rights and also throw events to bring these places out into the community, we as a state have around 100 breweries. Their annual festival brings together 14 to 15 brewers to have a good time and showcase all their drinks and more. This event starts on January 22 in Santa Fe at Santa Fe Brewing.

To get more information on the event and buy tickets, click here.

