“Embracing Life: A Pandemic Loss Journal” | Learn to cope

Giving help to those who have experienced loss.

Coralee Quintana Author and Gladys Perez Life Coach stopped by New Mexico Living to breakdown their inspiration and what you will get as a reader of this journal. This book offers help that will guide you through these tough times to help the reader be able to find those feelings of joy and happiness once again. Everyone shares different ways of thinking and reacting to things like grief and this journal will be able to guide you through these issues, during a challenging time like this. It will also give you some coping methods and allows you to learn to care for yourself.

To find out more about this book and purchase it, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...