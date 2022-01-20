The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has changed the date!

Working with the small business and Hispanic community to promote economic development, opportunities, and more.

Shannon Jacques Chief Development Officer of The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce joined New Mexico Living to give us important details on their big event and about a new grant they received. The first announcement is that they have decided to push back the date of La Noche Encantada due to the COVID peak. The new date for this event is on March 12 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The second announcement is that the Chamber received a grant from the Build Back Better program and they chose to put a focus on digital media to support the community.

To get more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...