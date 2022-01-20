The dinos are coming, see them at Jurassic Quest

The biggest dinosaur event in North America is coming to Albuquerque.

Safari Sara stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about this amazing event. She had a little friend joining also, a baby dinosaur name Tyson is very excited to join Chad on Zoom. This event includes over 80 dinosaurs ranging from a huge t-rex to a small one like Tyson, you can learn about all these dinosaurs and more. Bring the family or anyone can stop by this event because we all know everyone loves dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest is happening from January 28 to 30 at Expo New Mexico.

To find out more and buy tickets, click here.

