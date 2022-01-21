Southern Cookin’ with K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion

A local restaurant that is inspired by home southern dishes.

Karen Johnson-Bey owner of K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion stopped by New Mexico Living to whip up a delicious dish and give us details about her restaurant. On Saturday, January 22 is National Southern Food Day which celebrates southern food from the south and how people would make use of what they had to create wonderful food. Johnson-Bey is making a catfish dish and other items that are featured on her menu. She learned how to cook over the years and bring this cuisine to New Mexico, they are open for the holiday from 11 A.M.-7 P.M. and regular hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 A.M.-7 P.M.

