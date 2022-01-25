Try something new at Slim Chickens

There is a new spot in Northern New Mexico that everyone needs to go try.

Dennis Eckstrom Owner and Tom Parker VP of Operations from Slim Chickens stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about the newest restaurant in town. Slim Chickens is brand new to New Mexico with a Southern comfort feel and fresh cooked to order food, where you can relax and dinner anytime. Located in Farmington, NM their recent grand opening happened on January 10, 2022, which allowed them to employ over 80 people. They are going to open more locations throughout New Mexico and are looking to expand to about 10-15 locations by the end of 2022.

