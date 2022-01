A local musician is hitting the stage solo, Adam Hooks is a part of a country-rock n’ roll band that formed during the pandemic. Adam loves performing with the band but enjoys the rooted feeling solo performances bring to the stage. This week Adam Hooks is performing at Tractor Brewing CO. on Jan. 27 and they have a full band show coming up at the Launchpad on Jan. 28.

Watch Adam Hooks perform. “Pay no mind”.

To find out more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...