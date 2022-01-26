Pet of the Week with Animal Humane New Mexico

Started in 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico is here to support every companion animal with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

Madison Beets of Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living to let us know what they got going on and to introduce our pet of the week. Jimmy is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Bull Dog cross, who is a very sweet, smart, and loving boy who knows a few tricks and would love to learn more. He transferred to Animal Humane with a tail fracture but has healed well and is ready for his “furever” home. Currently, you need to make an appointment at their main location to view their adoptable pets to meet a furry pet who catches your eye.

To find out more and browse all the adoptable pets, click here.

