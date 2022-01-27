Supernatural abilities, professional weirdo Jordan Jonas is back!

A master of weaving supernatural abilities, storytelling, and macabre brand of a magician. He is back for another show.

The one and only Jordan Jonas stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details on his latest live performance and give us a little show. Jordan will be at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2022 on March 5 being a very curious and odd fellow at the event, stop by to see what he has going on.

Watch as Jordan Jonas performs a spectacular trick with Chad.

