Supernatural abilities, professional weirdo Jordan Jonas is back!

A master of weaving supernatural abilities, storytelling, and macabre brand of a magician. He is back for another show.
The one and only Jordan Jonas stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details on his latest live performance and give us a little show. Jordan will be at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2022 on March 5 being a very curious and odd fellow at the event, stop by to see what he has going on.
Watch as Jordan Jonas performs a spectacular trick with Chad.
To follow and find out more, click here.
Categories: Community, Living Show