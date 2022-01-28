Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative will sing to your Valentine

Give the gift of music this Valentine’s day.

Tony Spark, Micheal Bussey, and the rest of the quartet stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their singing Valentine’s offers and to give us a sneak peek of the performance. This non-profit support organization has a number of programs and groups that include community events, youth camps, and singing Valentines to raise money. This holiday you can book the Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative to serenade your loved one, with a group of four to bring a heart box of chocolates, a long stem rose, and two songs in perfect harmony.

Watch as they perform two beautiful pieces.

To find out more and book your singing Valentine, click here.

