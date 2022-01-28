Wise and Well with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer | Understanding How to Detox your Organs

It is always good to keep our health and well-being at the top of the list.

Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer joined New Mexico Living to give us all the benefits of detoxing organs. It is important to detox our organs because we have over 200 chemicals in the body. Dr. Springer recommends adding daily detox items in your life so it can happen regularly, eating things like kale, broccoli, or spinach, and adding in fruits, berries, and ginger is the best way to follow a regular detox cleanse for your health. Try a wonderful cabbage soup like the one Dr. Springer brought in or choose any of his ideas to help your body become as healthy as it can be.

To find out more information on keeping you healthy, click here.

