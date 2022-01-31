Work a four day week with M’tucci’s Restaurants

Restaurants have been hit hard during this difficult time but they are finding ways to adapt to these changes.

John Haas President and Howie Kaibel Minister of Culture from M’tucci’s joined New Mexico Living to give us details on their newly implemented 4-day work week. This idea came from trying to find a different way to look at the workweek to avoid turnover rates, they learned quickly it is a very possible concept. Starting February 1st, they will give staff a four-day workweek and see how it is going, their staff seemed very surprised by this change. As always, visit M’tucci’s to have an unforgettable Italian dining experience.

To find out more, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...