Affordable learning through Waterford

As parents we all want our kids to start off on the right foot when it comes to education but every family cannot afford that.

Waterford Upstart is changing the process to get kids a head start on Pre-K learning, this program allows children and parents to use these at-home early educational materials. Kids can learn literacy, mindfulness, math, and science that will cover all the foundational blocks to get them prepared for Kindergarten.

To find out more information on this program, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...