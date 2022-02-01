Experience a wonderful Valentine’s Menu from Hotel Andaluz

If you have not made your Valentine’s reservation now is the time to make them!

Executive Chef Marc Quinones and Executive Sous Chef Richard Padilla stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details on their Valentine’s Day menu and how to check it out. Mas Tapas y Vino is the spot to experience an amazing new menu featuring some dishes from the sous chefs to bring a collaborative menu together, today they brought a short rib dish with wonderful sides. They are allowing guests to try the holiday menu from February 11 through the 14 so anyone can have a celebration that fits their schedule.

To find out more and to book a reservation, click here.

