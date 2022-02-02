Animal Humane New Mexico|Pet of the Week

Founded in 1965 Animal Humane New Mexico has been caring for and re-homing over 4,000 homeless pets a year.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager of Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living with an adorable adoptable friend and details about what is going on for the month. Today we had Jake a 4-year-old yellow lab cross from Las Cruces, NM. He is a very social dog who is food motivated and is always willing to learn more. At Animal Humane he is a rockstar when playing with other pups and would make a great addition to anyone’s pack. February is spay and neuter awareness month and Animal Humane is accepting donations to help their pets. Join the ‘change for pets’ program and donate to help the clinic at Animal Humane New Mexico.

