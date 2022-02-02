Is school the right fit? New Mexico Tech has answers

Higher education has many options, join New Mexico Tech to figure out if this is your next step.

Randall Gann New Mexico Tech Spokesperson joined New Mexico Living to give us details about their spring open house. With only three research colleges in New Mexico, this is the place to be if this is the career you are looking for. New Mexico Tech is holding “Research Day” that is happening on February 21 from 9 AM till 4:30 PM to give students and families an experience of what it is like to attend. Parents and students will sign up to view apartments, speakers, lunch, and more that will give students an idea of what the school will be like. To attend be sure to review their COVID safe practices to keep everyone involved safe.

