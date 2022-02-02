Keep your heart health in check | YMCA of Central New Mexico

We always think about diet and exercise but forget about our blood pressure.

Sara Ukeiley with YMCA of Central New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their four-month wellness program focusing on individuals with high blood pressure. Blood pressure is very important to keep an eye out for to reduce or even realize some of the risks you may come into contact with. YMCA Blood Pressure Program will allow you to meet with a heart ambassador to give you tips on how to monitor your blood pressure, mindfulness classes, and even nutrition guidelines to help you lower your blood pressure. The program usually goes for $45 but during the month of February, it is free.

To find out more information about their program, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...