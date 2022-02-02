The Santa Fe Film Festival is back!

Started over 40 years ago, this is the festival that has been attracting notable Hollywood stars and directors.

Stephanie Piche Executive Director and Nani Rivera Chair of Santa Fe Film Festival stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about this spectacular event coming up. This festival has brought together a diverse category of the cinema industry that brings together a distinguished set of professionals within the industry and film lovers. They are featuring over 150 films and 60 countries with 91 filmmakers, to showcase the wonderful film work. To be a part of all the action don’t forget to grab your tickets and join the fun for an in-person two-week film festival event, if you cannot make it you can stream it online.

To get tickets and more information, click here.

