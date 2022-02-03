Making wine? Beer? Southwest Grape and Grain can help you

Have you ever wanted to make wine, brew your own beer, or even distill?

Donavan Lane Owner of Southwest Grape and Grain stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about the classes and supplies they have for you. This is Albuquerque’s shop to get all the supplies you need to get the ingredients and supplies to make your own wine, beer, and more. They also offer classes that include 4 different options, a beginner and advanced brewing class, basics of distilling, and a wine cider class. No matter your skill this is the place to learn and to give you knowledge on ingredients and tools to make some delicious drinks.

To find a class and more information, click here.

