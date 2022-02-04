Art on the Rio | What do we do?

Being able to highlight the local artist and their work.

Rio Carlos Contreras Co-Founder and Benjamin Hensley Creative Director of Art on the Rio stopped by New Mexico Living to talk more about what they do for the art community and how you can get involved. Art on the Rio is known as a ghost gallery and art dealership that works with local businesses to give artists spaces to show their art around The Land of Enchantment. They have been going for about 13-months and were just looking for a way for artist to just show off their work because some people just don’t know where to start. You are able to scan, scroll, and purchase any of the artwork you see with their QR codes that showcase many New Mexican artists.

To learn more about all they have to offer, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...