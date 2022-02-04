Check out ‘The Curious Woods’

The Santa Fe Film Festival has started.

Sej Saraiya Writer and Director and Pavel Safonov Cinematographer of ‘The Curious Woods’ stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us more about the film. This short film that explores the themes of self-love, co-dependency and the importance nature plays within our lives. Saraiya and Safonov utilize nature in their own lives and would like to show how it can really make a difference. The film is about the main character who struggles with the loss of his wife and he learns throughout the film to understand who his wife was.

