Design your interior with Spatial Harmony Color Consulting + Design, LLC

Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez joined New Mexico Living to give us details about the work interior designers do and why having one can make a big difference. The important question is to figure out what is the difference between an interior designer and a decorator is. The answer is a designer has a schooling background with a degree and continuing education that always keeps them on top of their knowledge and credentials. A decorator is someone who is considered a home stager who can style a home with the basics. Marisa fell into a designer position by going into a different career, during a process in her own home she realized she wanted to know how to design a home better and went into a designing school.

