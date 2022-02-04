Join The ALS Association of New Mexico Chapter for a fashion show

A night full of fashion and fun that will raise money that goes to a good cause.

The ALS Chapter of New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living this morning to give us the insight about their big event coming up. The New Mexico Chapter focuses on helping local patients and families that live with ALS to promote research, advocacy, and resources. Jill Sivage ALS Fashion Show Committee Chair has first-hand experience, her brother was diagnosed back in 2011 and his wish was for her to give back to the organization that helped her family. You can join the Jeff Highlander Hearts on your Sleeve Fashion Show which showcases local clothing, jewelry, and accessories and all items are available through their live auction.

To get more information on this event, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...