National ‘Wear Red Day’ with the American Heart Association

February is American Heart Month, statistics show that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Sherri Wells and Suzanne Mirabal of the American Heart Association stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about American Heart Month and National ‘Wear Red Day.’ The theme for this year’s ‘Wear Red Day’ is to reclaim your rhythm this puts a focus on reclaiming our health to eat better and be better for ourselves. February is ‘Wear Red Day’ to bring awareness to heart disease, usually they hold an event to create a big heart in the civic plaza of Albuquerque but this year it cannot happen, they still encourage you to grab a pin and wear red. It is known that 1 in 3 women can have complications due to heart disease and stroke, they encourage you to eat well, exercise, and manage your stress.

