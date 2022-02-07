An unforgettable opera performance by Renato Estacio-Burdick

Coming to the stage for a benefit concert to set the scene for a beautiful opera performance.

Renato Estacio-Burdick stopped by New Mexico Living to give us insight into his career and how we can see him perform live in person. Renato started his career in music but ended up auditioning for show choir and he found that he would get casted for many shows which lead him to move into Broadway, and now he tours doing many shows. On Saturday, March 5 he will be having his first recital in New Mexico for a full opera concert. It is happening at the Cathedral of St. John, doors open at 2:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 3:00 p.m. Join the performance to experience art and opera song.

To find out more information and tickets, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...