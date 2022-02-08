Black Owned Burque | About Face Med Spa

February marks the start of Black History Month and to celebrate New Mexico Living is highlighting a variety of Black-Owned businesses throughout Albuquerque.

Our second stop is with a local entrepreneur who is unlike anyone you have met. Laura Johnson owner of About Face Med Spa opened her location in Albuquerque that includes her clinical background mixed with an innate sense of beauty and self-care that has made her business successful. With a unique set of services for any individual, Laura has truly brought the need for the only black-owned medspa to the Albuquerque area.

