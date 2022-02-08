Microban Technology from Granite Transformations of Albuquerque

Staying safe and healthy is on top of everyone’s list.

Jared Williams from Granite Transformations of Albuquerque stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details on their microban technology, how it works, and what it does. Microban technology kills germs and there are many types out there you can buy from the store but Granite Transformations is the only company that builds their countertops with microban inside. When it is on your countertop it is always there to keep you and your family safe, you will never have to worry about germ lingering.

To find out more and schedule an appointment, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...