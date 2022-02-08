Ski with a ranger at Carson National Forest

Head to the slopes!

Sarah Rodriguez and Ricardo Leon joined New Mexico Living to tell us more about the ‘Ski with a Ranger’ program and how you can join. Currently, The Carson National Forest holds a number of commercial ski areas and you can try out their guided tour for skiers, where you can learn more about the forest while enjoying a nice ski ride. The program includes an educational guide to learn more about wildlife and nature, their mission is to care for the land and serve the people to keep the health and land beautiful for future generations.

To find out more information and ski with a ranger, click here.

