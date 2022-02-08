The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Scholarships are live

Supporting locals through a number of programs.

Shannon Jacques from The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce joined New Mexico Living to us an update about the latest events and things going on. They have some programs going on for the community is to bring scholarship funds to students and they have a number of options to fit anyone. You can simply go online and apply to their different scholarships, whether you’re coming out of high school or are looking to go back these scholarships can be a fit for you. To raise these funds they are holding their annual golf tournament on April 28 and all the money raised goes to those scholarships.

To find out more about the golf tournament and scholarships, click here.

