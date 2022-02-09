Animal Humane New Mexico | Pet of the Week

Looking for some extra love, if you are still looking for a gift this may be the one for you!

Madison Beets PR/Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their Valentine’s special and to introduce us to Scrappy-doo. Today Scrappy-doo came in in his nice coat, he is a very sweet and cuddly pup. This handsome boy is 2-years-old who just wants a buddy to chill out with and maybe watch some movies. Make the trip to see if he is the fit for you.

Currently, at Animal Humane they have an event from February 11-14 where you can adopt for only $14.00 for pets who are 6 months and older. Even though the adoption is at a discounted rate you will still get all the services that Animal Humane provides their adopters. You can make an appointment for their main location to find a pet and time for you. At the westside location, you can do a walk-in to check it out yourself.

