Join Duke City Repertory Theatre for an ugly sweater event

Back on the stage, they are in their 12th year of bringing live, on-stage entertainment to the metro area.

Amelia Ampuero and Danielle Robertson from The Duke City Repertory Theatre joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about their event ‘Head Over Heels: A Very Valentine Revue.’ They have decided to do a Valentine’s ugly sweater event to “spread the love” usually they do this show during the holiday season but decided to change it up this year. You can expect a variety show that includes a lot of acts and you can experience this all online. The online event allows you to enjoy it from anywhere in the world

To find out more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...