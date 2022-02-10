Find the best Valentine’s gift from Signature Sweets & Flowers

If you are looking to wow that special someone you have found the right place.

Lisa Velarde Owner of Signature Sweets & Flowers joined New Mexico Living to tell us about all they offer to make your Valentine’s Day a success. With a number of vases, cards, balloons, and more they have anything and everything for the big day. They are carrying some special treats like chocolate-covered strawberries and cookies from local partners that you can add to any arrangement you chose. If you are unsure of what you want there are a lot of spectacular arrangements throughout the store and designers there to help.

For Valentine’s, they are still taking orders and they offer delivery so order fast because they are getting busy.

To order and check out what they have in stock, click here.

