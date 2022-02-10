Learn how to be health-conscious from Kimberly Lynn/SWEAT Bootcamp

We all know going out to eat can be fun but trying to eat better can be a difficult thing.

Kimberly Lynn Samborski Certified Personal Trainer stopped by New Mexico Living to offer tips on how to stay on track when eating out. Kimberly started her journey in a “light bulb moment” and she decided to go to school and get her certification to become a personal trainer. When we think healthy we run to the term ‘diet’ but Kimberly explains that you need to look at it as a lifestyle change to reduce depriving yourself of foods you enjoy. The best thing to do is find what you love when it comes to a workout program and eating the to make you feel better.

To get more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...