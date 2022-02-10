The impact on communication with Audiology Associates

Here to listen to your needs.

Dr. Kathleen Romero Founder of Audiology Associates stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about how wearing masks is impacting our hearing. They were founded to be able to give New Mexicans a locally owned, professional, and patient-centered audiology clinic. Masks have truly impacted how we communicate with one another when it comes to things like lip reading, non-verbal communication, and reducing sound. Romero explains that if you have normal hearing a mask reduces your hearing dramatically. Audiology Associates has looked into how the pandemic has affected people with hearing loss and they have the solutions to help you hear better.



